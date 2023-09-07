Russia’s international reserves down 1.41% in August to $581 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $581.659 bln as of September 1, 2023, down by 1.41% (or by $8.307 bln) compared with the level as of early August, the Central Bank said.

Foreign currency reserves decreased by 1.63% in August to $436.921 bln, while the value of monetary gold in reserves fell by 0.72% in the period to $144.738 bln.

As of September 1, 2022, the country’s international reserves totaled $565.66 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.