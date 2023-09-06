State Council’s vice premier to represent China at EEF — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A vice premier of the State Council of China will represent the country at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"We will send a vice premier," the envoy said, replying to a question on the matter without specifying the delegate’s name. There are four vice premiers in China’s State Council.

About the Eastern Economic Forum

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.