China-bound freight traffic via Khabarovsk Region river crossings to rise to 2 mln tons

KHABAROVSK, September 6. /TASS/. China-bound freight traffic transiting via Khabarovsk Region river crossings (Pokrovka and Khabarovsk) will be increased to two million metric tons per year, Viktor Kalashnikov, deputy chairman of the regional administration and regional economic development minister, told TASS.

Issues concerning trade and economic cooperation between Russia’s Far Eastern regions and the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region will be discussed at sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"More than 38,000 metric tons of cargo were conveyed via the Pokrovka and Khabarovsk river crossing points in the first half of 2023. Lumber and agricultural products are exported; machinery, equipment and spare parts are imported; the so-called investment import. The cargo traffic potential is high for these destinations. We are ready to convey at least two million metric tons of cargo annually" over these river crossings, Kalashnikov noted.

Navigation on the Amur River for international river cargo traffic from Khabarovsk to the nearby Chinese cities of Fuyuan and Tongjiang recommenced this year thanks to interaction with the Heilongjiang Province government, the official added. Regional authorities cooperate with China on expanding freight flows, Kalashnikov added.

