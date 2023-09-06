Russian stocks move to negative territory

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market has moved to the negative territory, according to trading data.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.25% at 3,256.26 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.19% at 1,049.04 points.

As Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Index rose by 0.2% to 3,270.84 points, while the RTS Index added 0.38% to 1,054.94 points, according to trading data.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.15% at 97.76 rubles, the euro was up by 0.05% at 104.96 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.21% at 13.351 rubles.