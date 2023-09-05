Russia to become world's largest trade partner of Turkey — expert

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will become the largest trading partner of Turkey and statements of presidents of the two countries about the intention to bring the trade turnover to $100 bln confirm this trend, Director of the Turkey’s Foreign Policy Institute Huseyin Bagci told TASS, commenting on recent talks of presidents of the two countries in Sochi.

"A conclusions can be made from statements made in Sochi regarding trade turnover growth prospects that Russia will become the largest trading partner for Turkey in five - ten years," the expert said.

Personal relations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin are one of the factors of dynamic development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, Bagci said. "Special relations between the presidents are playing an important role in developing cooperation between Turkey and Russia," the expert noted. "This is a big chance for us that we do not participate in sanctions introduced against Russia. This promotes growth of the Turkey’s weight at the international stage, considering the policy pursued by it on the matter of Ukraine in particular. Furthermore, Turkey having close ties with Russia can communicate the position of Moscow on the known grain deal to the West," Bagci added.