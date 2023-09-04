Putin notes steady progress in energy cooperation between Russia, Turkey

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that the relations between Moscow and Ankara in the energy sector are developing stably.

"In the energy sector we are moving very stably as agreements have been reached between the main suppliers and consumers from both sides. I hope that [the situation] will remain the same, which we will evidence in the near future," he said when opening the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

Moscow and Ankara have also expanded possibilities of Turkish producers’ supplies to the Russian market, Putin added. He also mentioned cooperation in the metals sector, where the relations are developing and "have very good prospects."