UAC shares up 45% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The price of shares of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) climbed by more than 45% during Tuesday trading on Moscow Exchange following the report of the first flight of the domestically-produced SJ-100 plane made by Yakovlev JSC (part of Rostec’s UAC).

According to trading data as of 11:00 a.m. Moscow time, UAC’s shares were up by 45.07% at 2.575 rubles per share. By 1:22 p.m. shares had slightly narrowed gains to 37.15% trading at 2.4345 rubles.

UAC’s shares started soaring on August 18, with gains having surpassed 200% during that period.

The press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said earlier that a test prototype of the SJ-100 Superjet passenger plane had successfully made its first flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.