Wildberries to expand storage areas in all countries of presence — CEO

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 29. /TASS/. Wildberries is hammering out construction of new warehouses in all countries of company’s presence, CEO of the Russian online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk told reporters.

"We are also working on construction in other countries. The situation with plots is a bit more difficult there but yes, we are considering construction in all countries of our presence, and yes, [the expansion of areas]," the chief executive said.

Restructuring of logistics is important for the company in view of growing turnover, Bakalchuk noted. "When you are shipping ten mln goods per day, this is one point for logistics, and when twenty [mln] will be shipped, the situation will be absolutely different. Certainly, there is a need to deal with that. This is critical and important for us," she noted. The company also has large-scale construction plans in Russia, the chief executive added.

Wildberries is operating in markets of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Israel and Azerbaijan.