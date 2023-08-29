Maiden flight of import substituted SJ-100 airplane is great success — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin congratulates the aircraft industry workers with the first flight of the import substituted SJ-100 airplane.

"This a big break because new technologies are being mastered and new parts and assemblies of this aircraft are being produced on a rather tight schedule," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is important here that this is taking place within the record tight timeframe," he noted.

"The work has not yet been completed. This aircraft is to be outfitted with our domestic engines, which will also take place soon. This is indeed a great result," Peskov stressed.

This topic is critical, the presidential press secretary said. "Our aviation workers can be congratulated with this success," Peskov added.

The prototype specimen of the domestic small-range SJ-100 passenger jet successfully completed the first flight, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said earlier.