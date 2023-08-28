Acron reports IFRS net profit drop in H1 2023 — company

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The net profit under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) declined by a factor of 3.9 to 19 bln rubles ($199.4 mln) in the first half of 2023, the Russian fertilizer producer reported.

Revenues plummeted by 1.7 times during the first six months of this year to 87.96 bln rubles ($923.3 mln).

The net profit of Acron plummeted by a factor of twelve in the second quarter of this year to 3.15 bln rubles ($33.1 mln). Revenues plunged by 29% to 24.99 bln rubles ($262.3 mln).

EBITDA dropped by 2.2 times in the first half of 2023 to 36.8 bln rubles ($386.3 mln), the fertilizer company informed.