Share of Russia’s railway equipment exports expected at 22% by 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The share of export supplies of Russian railway equipment may reach 22% by 2035, a source in the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS citing the strategy for development of the country’s manufacturing industry through 2030 and for the period through 2035.

"The key goals of transport machine building development are ensuring dynamic development of the sector through maintaining the share of Russian producers on the domestic market at the level of 92% and ensuring export supply volumes at the level of 22% by 2035, as well as satisfying the citizens’ demand for competitive, high-quality and safe transport services," the ministry said.