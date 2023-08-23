Production of passenger cars in Russia to reach 1.6 mln units by 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia is expected to equal 700,000 units in 2024, whereas by 2035 it may reach 1.6 mln units, a source in the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS citing the strategy for development of the country’s manufacturing industry through 2030 and for the period through 2035.

"Prior groups of products of the car industry and the targeted output levels are: cars with annual production level in 2024 of 0.7 mln vehicles, in 2030 - 1.4 mln units, in 2035 - 1.6 mln units," the ministry said.

The production of light commercial vehicles is projected at 84,000 units in 2024, 157,000 units in 2030, and 187,000 units by 2035.

Moreover, the plan is to produce 81,000 trucks in 2024, up to 120,000 trucks by 2030 and up to 151,000 trucks by 2035.

The production of buses is expected to amount to 14,000 units in 2024, 17,000 units in 2030, and 20,000 units in 2035.