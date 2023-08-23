Sales of cars in Russia to reach 1.9 mln units by 2035 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Sales of cars in Russia may rise to 1.9 mln units by 2035, a source in the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS citing the strategy for development of the country’s manufacturing industry through 2030 and for the period through 2035.

"Sales in 2026 will be in line with average annual sales in 2015-2021. Starting 2027 the market will gradually grow by 1% per year, reaching the average annual level of 1.8 mln cars per year in 2030 and the sales level of 1.9 mln cars per year by 2035," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s car market is expected to start recovering as early as in 2024 as it may reach the sales level of 1.3 mln cars, including up to 1.1 mln passenger cars, 113,000 light commercial vehicles, 100,000 trucks and 15,000 buses.

In 2023, sales of cars in Russia may hit 1 mln units, according to the ministry.