Russian ministry proposes maintaining mechanism of national projects after 2024

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry proposes maintaining the mechanism of national projects after 2024, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"The present national projects get completed in 2024. We propose maintaining this mechanism, turning new national projects on the targets of structural transformation of the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty and development of supply-side economy," he said.

The tasks Russia is facing require structural transformation of the economy, the minister noted. All resources both of business and the state available should be focused on that, he said, adding that national projects are the most efficient instrument for that.