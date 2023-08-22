Sanctions force one fourth of investors in state securities to leave Russia – minister

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. One fourth of all investors in state securities have been forced to leave the Russian market due to sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"We see that a considerable part of financial investors, foreign investors, have left the market. I would like to say that regarding investments in state securities alone those are one fourth of all investors. Moreover, there were also investments in enterprises, entities," he said.

Amid those conditions the government has taken a whole number of important decisions for finding resources that will replace investors that have left, and allow replacing the sources of funds required for development of the economy, the minister noted.