Russian citizens’ funds on financial market reach $592 bln, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian citizens’ funds on the financial market reach 56 trillion rubles ($592 bln), First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"Today’s savings of citizens on the financial market roughly total 56 trillion rubles. This is a considerable resource, though the problem is that the largest part of this resource is invested in short-term instruments. Only 36% of this volume may be regarded as long-term resources," he said.