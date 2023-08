MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia edged up above 3,100 points during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 1.35% to 3,100.3 points. The RTS Index added 1.38% to 1,043.14 points.

The Index continued growing further down and reached 3,102.48 points, up 1.42%.