Argentina interested in having direct flights with Russia — Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Argentina is interested in starting direct flights to Russia, the Embassy of the Argentina in Moscow told TASS.

"It would be good but there are technical and commercial nuances at the same time," a representative of the Embassy said.

"I think, owing to many young couples from Russia, a Russian community appeared in Argentina. Therefore, it would be very good and practical to have direct flights from Moscow to Buenos Aires but certainly, this will depend on how the idea is interesting in terms of commerce, he noted. "Companies will make the decision on this occasion," the representative added.