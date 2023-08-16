Avtotor launches production of China’s JMC cars

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Avtotor automobile holding has started production of cars under China’s JMC brand at a Kaliningrad-based facility, the company said in a statement.

"On August 16, 2023, the official ceremony of the launch of industrial production of JMC-branded cars was held at the production site of Avtotor’s production facility in the village of Pereslavskoye of the Zelenogradsk municipal district of the Kaliningrad Region," the statement reads.

The agreement on the launch of production of cars under the Chinese brand signed by Avtotor and JMC also stipulates the possibility of increasing the plant’s production capacities in the future for ensuring output of JMC cars, as well as plans on raising the level of localization of Chinese cars’ production.