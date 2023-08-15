Russia set to create hybrid communications network for UAV navigation

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A hybrid communications network for navigation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) composed of both ground-based and satellite segments can be gradually established in Russia, according to a draft strategy of the communications sector’s development through 2035 obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

The strategy identifies the creation and modernization of communications and broadcasting satellite constellations, in particular, for introducing hybrid communications network technologies, as a key objective.

"It is planned to gradually create a domestic communications network for navigation of unmanned aerial vehicles that will include both the ground-based and satellite segments," the document reads.

The proposed strategy also stipulates a step-by-step renewal of the satellite cluster in the Earth's geostationary orbit by way of timely creating and orbiting Russian-made next-generation satellites.