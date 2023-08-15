Russia’s tax revenues up 4% in 1H to $228 bln — head of tax service

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s tax revenues for the treasury amounted to 21.7 trillion rubles ($228 bln) in the first half of this year, which is 740 bln rubles ($7.5 bln) higher than in the same period last year, Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Total budget revenues reached 21.7 trillion [rubles] in half a year, up by 4%, or more than 740 bln rubles," he said.

In regional budgets tax revenues rose by around 8%, Egorov added.