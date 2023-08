MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Sixty million square meters of housing were commissioned in Russia as of the end of seven months of 2023, down 1% year on year, the Russian Federal Statistical Service reported.

According to preliminary data of the statistical agency, almost 7.9 mln square meters of housing properties were put into operation in July in Russia, which is 1.6% less than in July 2022.

Russia commissioned record high 102.7 mln square meters of housing as of the end of 2022.