Ukraine adds rum producer Bacardi to list of 'war sponsors'

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has listed rum producer Bacardi as an "international war sponsor."

"NACP has included the Bermudian company Bacardi Limited in the list of international sponsors of the war. The company continued to supply its products to the Russian Federation for millions of dollars and look for new employees by posting job advertisements," the agency’s Telegram channel says.

In July, NACP added one of the world's largest port operators DP World (UAE) to this list. This list includes numerous companies, such as the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank, Procter & Gamble, OpenWay Group, TMS Tankers, Minerva Marine, Thenamaris Ships Management, Delta Tankers, Dynacom Tankers Management, Leroy Merlin, ComNav Technology, eKassir, Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, Auchan, Hungarian OTP Bank and others.