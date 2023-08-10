Russia to supply free grain to Africa in near future — Agriculture Ministry

OMSK REGION, August 10. /TASS/. Free deliveries of Russian grain to Africa will be carried out in the near future, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"We will supply grain to African countries free of charge. So far, we are talking about six countries and supply volumes from 25,000 to 50,000 tons, this is being worked out now. I think that these deliveries will be carried out in the near future," the minister said.

Patrushev recalled that last year Russia exported an unprecedented volume of grain (60 million tons). This year it is planned to export about 55 million tons, but this figure can be adjusted upwards, he said.

"Russia will continue to be a reliable partner for friendly countries in the supply of not only grain, but food in general," the minister summed up.