World's northernmost drawbridge in Arkhangelsk upgraded

ARKHANGELSK, August 9. /TASS/. The upgrade of the world's northernmost drawbridge in Arkhangelsk is completed, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky posted on Telegram. The works continued for four years.

"A large upgrade of the rail and motor bridge across the Severnaya Dvina in Arkhangelsk is over. The works have continued over four years. This is the world's northernmost drawbridge, built almost 60 years ago," he wrote.

Investments in the project exceeded 1.7 billion rubles ($17.7 million). The work was carried out jointly with the national rail transport company, RZD.

The bridge's lifting equipment had been badly worn out hampering the Arkhangelsk port's work. Now, the movable parts can be lifted throughout the entire navigation period, and the lifting time has been cut from 20 to 6 minutes.

The bridge has the largest vertical lifting system in Russia - the movable span for ships passing along the river reaches 88 meters. Now, it may be lifted even when electricity is not available - 20 people can do it using a system of manual jacks. More than 300 vessels pass through the span every year.

The upgrade's result is that the bridge span on the main drive during the navigation may be lifted to a height of 26 meters at a temperature not lower than minus 21 degrees. The works were structured not to disrupt traffic along the bridge. Within several stages, specialists repaired 16 piers and metal superstructures, and replaced the bridge decking. The upgraded bridge has new lifting mechanisms, modern navigation, alarm and video surveillance systems.