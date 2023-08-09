Russia becomes top oil supplier to India — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 9. /TASS/. Russia became the top crude oil exporter to India in July ahead of Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the Morning Express newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, India imported an average of 1.9 mln barrels of oil per day from Russia last month, while imports from Saudi Arabia totaled 484,000 barrels daily.

Russia has consistently been the top oil supplier to India over the last eighteen months. OPEC said earlier in its June report that energy resources from Russia accounted for 43% of total supplies to India.