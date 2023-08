MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The euro climbed above 107 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 25, 2022, according to the exchange data.

The euro edged up by 1.56% to 107.06 rubles. The yuan had an uptick by 0.63% to 13.5 rubles for the first time since March 31, 2022.

The euro retreated later to 106.88 rubles, up 0.39%. The dollar edged up by 0.15% to 97.25 rubles.