Real transactions with digital rubles to kick off on August 15 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Real transaction with digital rubles for individuals and legal entities will start on August 15, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said at a press conference in TASS.

"We were preparing a long while for the start of real transactions. The pilot will start on August 15, in just a few days. I must say this pilot will evolve in the first instance for testing of such active transactions as opening of wallets in digital rubles for banks, clients (individuals and legal entities), transfers of digital rubles between clients and payments in trade and service businesses," she said.

The digital ruble is the third form of the national currency to be floated in addition to already existing cash and non-cash means. The digital ruble will be one more instrument of payments and transfers.