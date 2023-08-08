Russian budget deficit provisionally stands at $29.1 bln in 7M 2023 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 2.81 trillion rubles ($29.1 bln) in January-July 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to a preliminary estimate, federal budget revenues amounted to 14.525 trillion rubles ($150.5 bln) in January-July 2023, which is 7.9% lower than revenues received in the like period of 2022. Stable positive dynamics is observed in respect of receiving key non-oil and gas revenues - for the federal budget and the budget system at large," the ministry said.

Expenses of the Russian budget provisionally increased by 14% year on year in the reporting period to 17.341 trillion rubles ($178.8 bln). Therefore, the budget deficit reached 2.81 trillion rubles ($29.1 bln).