TGC-1 1H IFRS net profit reaches $51.54 mln against $73.64 mln last year

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Net profit of generating company TGC-1 (part of Gazprom Energoholding) under IFRS in the first half of 2023 fell by 30% year-on-year to 4.9 bln rubles ($51.54 mln), the company said on Friday.

The company's revenue for the reporting period decreased by 5% to 55.07 bln rubles ($577.58 mln).

The operating profit of the company amounted to 7 bln rubles ($72.88 mln), having decreased by 21.6% compared to January-June 2022, and pre-tax profit - by 24.5% to 6.25 bln rubles ($65.07 mln).

TGC-1 is a leading producer and supplier of electrical and thermal energy in Russia’s North-West region. TGC-1 unites 52 power plants in four subjects of the Russian Federation. Its installed electric capacity reaches 6.9 GW, thermal capacity - 13,500 Gcal/h. Its main shareholders are Gazprom Energoholding (51.79%) and Fortum Power and Heat Oy (29.45%).