Russian products now represented in 78 countries — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian trade representation is currently present in 78 countries and five new offices were opened recently, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"We opened five new points [trade missions] over the last year alone. They are in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Overall, we are now represented in 78 countries," Manturov said.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed earlier a decree to open a trade mission of Russia in 2023 in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.