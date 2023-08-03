India eyeing Russia as potential wheat supplier

NEW DELHI, August 3. /TASS/. India is considering the option of purchasing several million metric tons of wheat from Russia due to rising prices on the domestic market and low harvest forecasts for this year, a high ranking official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told TASS on the condition of anonymity.

"India has strict restrictions on grain imports - these measures were approved in 2018 within the framework of the national program for the protection of domestic producers. We in India are not actually buying grain from overseas, including wheat, and do not buy certain kinds of pulses. However, the government is indeed considering the possibility of purchasing grain from abroad in view of growing grain prices on the domestic market and amid forecasts that a poor wheat harvest is likely this year. Russia is among the countries being looked at to supply wheat," the official said.

This issue has been a topic of discussion since June, he noted. It largely refers to the possibility of buying durum grade wheat. The US, Canada, Russia and Ukraine were the main wheat suppliers to India before the country strictly restricted imports. "Russia was our long-standing partner in this market. Therefore, it is no surprise that we are looking at the option of buying wheat from Russia," he added.

Commenting on reports from Indian mass media, including The Economic Times, that the Indian government is considering importing nine million metric tons of wheat from Russia, the source elaborated, "as I said, discussions on this matter are underway. Such figures were mentioned indeed. However, no formal talks with the Russian side have been held on this issue so far."

"No such talks have been held so far. Still, I do not rule out that they may start in the near future," he said, adding that such talks could begin with other major players in the grain market as well.