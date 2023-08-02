Real disposable income in Russia up 4.7% in 1H 2023, says statistics service

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Real disposable income of Russian households (inflation-adjusted and minus obligatory payments - taxes and charges, loan interest, etc.) rose by 4.7% in the first half of 2023 in annual terms, the national statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of 2023, the indicator increased by 5.3% year-on-year. By the first quarter of this year, the indicator increased by 13.5%.

In the first half of 2023, real money income increased by 3.9% compared to the first half of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, real money income increased by 5% year-on-year and by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Money income per capita in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 47,798 rubles ($506) per month. In the first half of 2023, on average, money income per capita increased by 10.1% compared to the first half of 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, it grew by 8.2% in annual terms.