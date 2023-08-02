VTB records decline in volume of cyberattacks in 2Q 2023, bank’s deputy CEO says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. VTB Bank specialists registered a decline in cyberattacks in the second quarter of this year, compared to the 1Q 2023 figure as well as the comparable period in 2022, VTB Deputy CEO Anatoly Pechatnikov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The intensity of attacks is starting to go down. We see an obvious reduction in the number of attacks in the second quarter [of this year], as compared to the [same] period of the last year and the first quarter period [of 2023]," the banking executive said.

About 200 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks have been launched against VTB since February 2022, with a total duration of over 37 days, VTB Deputy CEO Vadim Kulik said in June.