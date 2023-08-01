Raiffeisen Bank slashes lending business in Russia almost twofold in annual terms

VIENNA, August 1. /TASS/. The share of loans to clients in the assets of the Russian subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) plummeted from 13.7 bln euro last year to 7.1 bln euro in the first half of 2023, Chief Risk Officer of the bank Hannes Moesenbacher told APA news agency.

"We made cuts there by almost 50%," the banker said. The number of SWIFT transactions in euro also declined against the level before last February, Moesenbacher added.

According to the latest report from the banking group, RBI continues working on the divestment of its Russian business. The bank has been operating in Russia since 1996.