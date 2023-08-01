Gazprom sets new record of gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline were again above daily contracted commitments and set a new record on July 31, Gazprom said.

"On July 31, Russian gas supplies over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline were again above daily contracted commitments. Gazprom supplied all the requested volumes and set a new historical record of daily gas supplies to China," the company informed.

Supplies are taking place within the framework of the long-term gas sale and purchase agreement between Gazprom and CNPC, the Russian gas holding added.