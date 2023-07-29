Putin suggests developing cooperation in energy, fishing to Guinea-Bissauan leader

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured his Guinea-Bissauan counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Russia's support for his country.

The Russian leader sees major potential in interaction on mining, energy and infrastructure projects. During their meeting at the Constantine Palace, he noted that Russia and Guinea-Bissau’s trade and economic relations have great potential which is yet to be developed, mentioning "prospects in such spheres as geological exploration, expansion of the mineral resources base, development of infrastructure, energy, agriculture and fishing industry."

According to the Russian president, "cooperation in the field of education is of a stable nature." He reiterated that over 5,000 of Guinea-Bissauan residents have been educated at Soviet and Russian institutions of higher learning.

"Russia and Guinea-Bissau’s approaches to shaping a multipolar world order and international security, fighting terrorism, observing the norms of international law, preserving the UN’s central and coordinating role - on all these issues our positions are very close," he noted. Putin also pointed out that Guinea-Bissau "has traditionally supported foreign policy initiatives important to Russia."

The Russian leader also thanked Embalo for attending the Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, expressing hope that the forum will be an "additional impetus for fostering ties with Africa in general and Guinea-Bissau in particular.".