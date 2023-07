VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) switched its 5th power unit to a cold shutdown mode three days after its power unit No. 4 was shifted to a hot shutdown mode, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

According to the agency, the fifth power unit was switched to a cold shutdown mode last morning. Vapor of the fourth power unit will be used for water treatment at the ZNPP. Other power units remain in a cold shutdown mode.