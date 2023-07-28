Russia interested in expanding imports of exotic fruits, cocoa beans from Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in expanding purchases of African products, including tropical fruits and cocoa beans, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said in his speech at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Our countries perfectly complement each other in terms of their natural and climatic conditions. What grows well and is produced in Russia does not grow very well in Africa, and vice versa. We are interested in expanding purchases of African products - both tropical fruits and cocoa beans and many other products," he said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Russia has great potential in expanding trade with African countries. Despite the difficulties of recent years, Russian food exports to African countries continue to grow steadily, Levin noted.

"Over the first half of 2023, it has grown significantly, we have increased almost all product groups that we supply to African countries. We believe that we can further increase these supplies," he added.

