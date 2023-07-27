Rail freight transportation to Africa on the rise — Russian Railways

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Railway exports to African nations surged by 53% to seven million metric tons, CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

"We have a very good figure this year in respect of carriage of products, the ones going to the African continent. We had an upsurge by 53%, by almost 1.5 times against last year, over seven million metric tons," Belozerov said.

Grain, ore, oil cargo and chemicals are the primary range of cargo to Africa, the chief executive said. Grain exports to African countries amounted to 3.6 mln metric tons.