Burundi looking to partner with fertilizer supplier — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Burundi is looking for partners in the sphere of agricultural technologies and mineral fertilizer supplies and is in touch with the Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem, Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock Sanctus Niragira told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We have just started to deal with the issue of supplying fertilizer to our territories, to increase our production," the Minister said. As regards negotiations and partners, "in the fertilizer [sphere] we are in touch with Uralchem," Niragira said.

"Now we are trying to develop and produce agricultural technologies in Burundi to increase our production as an alternative to import. We have just begun to look for partners to supply fertilizers," he added.