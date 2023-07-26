Passenger cars deliveries from China to Russia rise to $4.6 bln in January-June

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. Exports of passenger cars from China to Russia in January-June increased 6.4-fold year-on-year to around $4.6 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the report, deliveries of Chinese cars to Russia reached $1 bln in value in June alone, which is 27% more than in May.

In January-June 2023, Russia was the leading destination for the export of passenger cars from China. Belgium came in second with $3.6 bln over six months, followed by the UK (about $2.9 bln), Australia ($2 bln), and Spain ($1.9 bln).