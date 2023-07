MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Net profits of Unicredit Bank, a Russian subsidiary of the Italian Unicredit Group, totaled 258 mln euro as of the end of the first six months of 2023, according to the group’s report.

Net profits of the Italian banking group gained 24.9% year on year to 6 bln euro in the first half of this year.

According to the previous report, the Unicredit banking group posted a net loss from the Russian business totaling 220 mln euro.