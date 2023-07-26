Novatek reports Q2, H1 2023 profits

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Net profits of Novatek attributed to shareholders amounted to 62.7 bln rubles ($697.3 mln) in the second quarter of 2023 and to 155.6 bln rubles ($1.73 bln) as of the end of the first six months of 2023, the Russian gas producer said.

Capital expenses of the company stood at 58.6 bln rubles ($651.7 mln) in the second quarter of this year and totaled 105.5 bln rubles ($1.17 bln) in the first half of this year. Revenues of Novatek climbed to 643 bln rubles ($7.1 bln) in the first six months of this year. EBITDA totaled 415.8 bln rubles ($4.6 bln).

The company did not post financial results for the like period of the last year.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges that significantly changed the operating environment, as well as the extreme volatility of global hydrocarbon prices during the reporting period, the Company once again confirmed the resilience of its business model by demonstrating strong financial performance in the second quarter and six months 2023," the company said.