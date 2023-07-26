Launch of flights from Russia to Tanzania under consideration — air agency chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is considering the possibility of performing flights to Tanzania and other southern African countries, Head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport Alexander Neradko told reporters.

"Tanzania, such popular tourist destinations are under consideration. Other southern African countries are also under consideration. All will depend on our possibilities, our airlines, on our African partners’ wish," he said.

Currently flights to five African countries are performed, Neradko added.

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said earlier that Russian air carriers perform direct flights to 24 countries.

The Transport Ministry noted that Russian airlines did not plan to perform direct flights between Russia and Malaysia, the Republic of South Africa and Ethiopia.