MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The potential for wheat harvest in the new regions of Russia reaches 6 mln metric tons, President of the Russian Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky told TASS.

"The potential for these regions is 6 mln tons of wheat and 2 mln tons of sunflower. It is clear that these territories will not harvest 8 mln tons this season, there will be less," Zlochevsky said.

According to him, the regions that have joined Russia are mainly focused on wheat and sunflower.