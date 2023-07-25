Global inflation to fall slower than expected — IMF

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Global inflation will decline more slowly than previously expected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its report published on Tuesday. At the same time, there is a possibility of rising inflation in case of unexpected global economic shocks.

Central banks raising interest rates to fight inflation continue to put downward pressure on economic activity, the report said. The IMF expects global inflation to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2024.

According to the report, inflation could remain high and even rise in the event of shocks, which could follow a potential increase in the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine and incidents related to extreme weather events, leading to more restrictive monetary policy.