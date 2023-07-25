Scientists sample soil, water near Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya for microplastics test

ARKHANGELSK, July 25. /TASS/. Scientists for the first time will test for microplastics (plastic particles smaller than 5 mm) sea water and soil samples collected between Franz Josef Land and north of Novaya Zemlya in the oceanology section between the Salm Island and Cape Zhelaniya, expert of the Russian State Hydrometeorology University's PlasticLab Alexandra Yershova told TASS.

Researchers will analyze how microplastics concentrations correlate with various water characteristics - to understand the peculiarities of microplastics distribution in the Barents Sea. The sampling was carried out during the Arctic Floating University expedition onboard the Professor Molchanov research/survey vessel.

"This year, despite the ice, we have managed to make a complete oceanology section between Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya. It is important not just to estimate the amount of microplastics, it is important to find connections with oceanology characteristics of water masses, with what is happening in the bottom layer. Most samples were taken at this section," the expert said. "At first, we will learn microplastics concentration, and then we will analyze their hydro-chemical characteristics, and the results of the tests conducted by specialists of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute. We will look for dependence, for example, on salinity. Water composition speaks about the water masses, and therefore explains how microplastics get into a specific area."

Additionally, the researchers took water samples for microplastics in the Pechora Sea. That area in the southeastern part of the Barents Sea, between the Kolguev Island and the Vaygach Island, has been poorly studied for the content of microplastics. The large Pechora River flows into the Pechora Sea, and the water salinity in that area is much lower than in the sea's other parts. This can be even seen. The water is brownish, unlike the blue-turquoise color of the Barents Sea water. "We will specify how microplastics distribute in the Pechora Sea, its sources," the scientist continued. "Whether the Pechora is giving something or whether it pulls something from the Kara Sea."

The maximum concentration of microplastics is in the southern part of the Barents Sea, in the North Cape Current, which carries Atlantic waters along the Kola Peninsula. Closer to the center of the Barents Sea, the concentration decreases, and in the north of Novaya Zemlya, the concentration of microplastics increases again. "Therefore, we have worked on the section this year, and we will clarify what happens in the north of Novaya Zemlya," she added.

Litter in the sea and on the coast

The Arctic Floating University's expeditions in 2021 and in 2022 specified reference sites on Novaya Zemlya. This way, scientists will be able to determine the dynamics of plastic accumulation on beaches. In 2023, the expedition has visited three locations: Russian Harbor, Cape Zhelaniya and Ice Harbor. Participants in earlier expeditions removed litter from the reference sites, and yet, this year's expedition participants did collect bags of litter.

The scientists pointed to smaller amounts of big-size litter: plastic boxes, large buoys from nets and big fishing nets. "At the reference sites, there were fewer big objects, though quite many bottles, plastic fragments. Plastics from fishing, lots of scrap nets. This is typical litter in the Barents Sea: small pieces with nods. In repairing nets, people cut them out, insert new ones, and throw away the old ones," she said. The largest find was a big piece of carpet in Icy Harbor, most likely from a ship. It must have been replaced during the voyage, and a storm could have blown it off the deck.

The expedition participants have managed to determine the origin of some litter. Russian and Norwegian objects predominate, some come from Great Britain, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Sweden. "The main litter on coasts comes from ships," the scientist said. "It is brought here by the current from the Atlantic, from its northern part. That is, those are countries engaged in fishing and other activities in the southern part of the Barents Sea and in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea."

Research methods for Arctic

This year's research has shown that reliable information about the amount of litter on the beach requires a wide area assessment: to the beginning of a vegetation line or up to the coastal rampart. Some experts suggest simplifying methods for the Arctic and taking into account only a five-meter zone from the surf line. But at one point in this five-meter strip there were no objects at all, the litter concentrated much further away.

"Litter mostly accumulates in the areas of coming waves, it is thrown by waves, mostly by strong, stormy waves. Here, the coastal rampart is sometimes very steep, but and still litter is being thrown onto it. That's exactly where it needs to be collected. As for the lower area, litter does not remain there, as it is carried back into the sea," she concluded.

About Floating University

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Branch for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring. The expeditions continue since 2012. The project's partners and sponsors are the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, the Arkhangelsk Region's government, and the Russian Geographical Society.