Russian budget deficit to be 2-2.5% of GDP by year-end — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit will be 2% - 2.5% of national GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the aif.ru news outlet.

"The deficit amount at present is approximately at levels we set out in the plan. Its size will be 2% - 2.5% of GDP as of the year-end. It will be possible to make a more specific statement in the second half of the year," the minister said.

"We have enough resources to meet planned expenses and extra ones arising throughout the year," Siluanov noted.