Moscow’s manufacturing output up 9.4% in five months of 2023 — Mayor

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Manufacturing output in Moscow rose by 9.4% in the first five months of 2023, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Moscow’s manufacturing enterprises boosted output by 11.1% in five months. They provide the city with most demanded goods, including food, clothes, pharmaceuticals, as well as construction materials and chemical products. <…> Overall Moscow’s manufacturing output gained 9.4% in five months," he wrote.

In particular, the production of clothes climbed by 36.6% year-to-date, footwear - by 30%, food products - by 23.6%.